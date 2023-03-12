Glenn Close Won't Present at 2023 Oscars After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Glenn Close will no longer attend the 95th annual Academy Awards. On Sunday, the 75-year-old's rep confirmed that she contracted COVID-19, and will miss the ceremony.

"She was very much looking forward to taking part in the show," Close's publicist told CBS News in a statement. So far, the Academy has not spoken out about the actress' absence, or shared who will replace her at tonight's ceremony.

According to Deadline, the Fatal Attraction star was set to present the award for Best Picture. This year's nominees include Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Banshees of Inisherin, All Quiet on the Western Front, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár, The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.

On Saturday, ET was inside of the rehearsals for the big show, where presenters practiced the run of the show and last-minute additions to the list of presenters made their entrance to the stage.

