'Glee' Star Jenna Ushkowitz Engaged to Boyfriend David Stanley

Wedding bells are ringing on the horizon! Jenna Ushkowitz and her boyfriend, David Stanley, are engaged!

The Glee alum announced the exciting news to Instagram on Sunday. Ushkowitz, 34, shared a beaming snapshot of herself and her new fiancé after he'd popped the question.

In the sweet pic, Ushkowitz shows off her sparkling new engagement ring as she stands next to Stanley while holding their adorable French bulldog, Bear.

"Yes, a million times, yes ✨" Ushkowitz captioned the exciting post.

Meanwhile, Stanley shared the same snapshot, and wrote in the caption, "Yes ❤️❤️❤️"

Meanwhile, the cute couple -- who have been dating since June 2018 -- got a lot of support and congratulatory messages after the announcement.

"HOLY S**T!!!! YES!!!!! IT’S F**KING GORGEOUS😍😍😍" Sarah Hyland commented under her pic, while actress Ally Maki wrote, "YES YES YESSSSSSSSSSSS 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡 still screaming!!!"

Congrats to the happy couple!