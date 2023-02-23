Gisele Bündchen Looks Unrecognizable on First Magazine Cover Since Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is back! Although her ex-husband, Tom Brady, is retired (again), the supermodel is booked and busy.

The 42-year-old mother of two graced the cover of Vogue Italia’s March 2023 issue looking unrecognizable, wearing a sheer red Valentino gown with matching hair and makeup.

The spread has five dramatic inside images captured by Brazilian photographer Rafael Pavarotti. The fashion magazine shows Gisele “photographed in a new guise.” Bündchen is showcasing trying on numerous wigs and outfits.

"Our cover story is a chromatic journey through the thousand transformations of a woman who, usually portrayed naturally, is almost unrecognizable here," reads a description of the magazine spread.

In October 2022, Brady and his former wife of 13 years, Bündchen announced that they had finalized their divorce.

At the time, a source told ET that Bündchen was "devastated," but added, "Tom and Gisele have love for one another, but Gisele knew she had to put herself and her family first over football."

It’s clear Bündchen is putting herself first. The Brazilian beauty recently spent time celebrating carnival in Rio de Janeiro, documenting the festivities on Instagram.