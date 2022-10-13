Ginuwine Passes Out During Stunt at Criss Angel Magic Show

Ginuwine attempted to conquer his fear at a Criss Angel magic show and while things quickly went awry, a rep for the R&B singer tells ET "everything is OK."

The "In Those Jeans" singer volunteered for the stunt for the 54-year-old magician's Magic With the Stars show in Las Vegas earlier this week. According to the Daily Mail, who first broke the story, the stunt involved Ginuwine submerging underwater as he attempted to hold his breath. The singer was trying to overcome his fear of being underwater. He can't hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds.

The outlet reported that despite rehearsals not going well, the singer went ahead with the show, moving people to tears. In video and photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Ginuwine can be seen inside an enclosed water tank. Very quickly into the stunt, the singer appears to panic, and that's when crew members standing by quickly open the tank and remove the singer. They ask him if he's OK and the singer nods his head "yes" before he's carried onto the surface. It's at this point when the singer passed out.

A source told the Daily Mail that it "all happened so fast, it was like he got tapped out in a fight." A rep for the singer tells ET that Ginuwine is OK and he made a full recovery.

"He was conquering a fear," the rep adds. "Fortunately everything is OK as he was working with Criss Angel, who's the best in the business."

Ginuwine is one of a slew of celebs taking part in the show at the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood. Donny Osmond and Frankie Muniz are just some of the others slated to join, with comedian Eddie Griffin set to host.

Angel is no stranger to stunts gone wrong at his own show. Back in 2017, the magician opened up about a scary incident in which he lost consciousness while attempting an upside down straitjacket escape, after which he was promptly rushed to the hospital.

"This is real," Angel told ABC News of the incident at the time. "I blur the line between reality and illusion but this demonstration and the risks that are at stake are no joke."

Fascinatingly, the magician returned to the stage one night after the accident to perform the same stunt that left him unconscious at the previous show.

The magician added, "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger and for me it's always about pushing my envelope."