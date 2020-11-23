Gigi Hadid Shares Intimate Photos Cradling Her Baby Girl: 'She's Da Bestie'

Gigi Hadid is feeling extra thankful this year, and can't hide her happiness from fans.

The 25-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday, sharing a series of photos of herself cuddling her sweet baby girl, along with pics of her and boyfriend Zayn Malik's holiday decorations. The two announced in September that they had welcomed their first child together, but this is only the third time we've seen a glimpse of the little one.

"A whole new kind of busy & tired 😅❤️ ," Hadid captioned the post. "But she's da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early."

As ET previously reported, Hadid and Malik enjoyed their first official date as parents last month with a home-cooked meal consisting of sage butter chicken piccata with mushroom pasta.

"The couple has completely thrown themselves into being hands-on parents and just had their first date night," a source told ET at the time, noting that Hadid's mom, Yolanda Hadid, got some quality time with her new granddaughter. "Luckily, the couple had grandma Yolanda around as she watched their daughter as the couple enjoyed some quality time together."

"Gigi and Zayn have enjoyed taking time off work to focus on their relationship and daughter. [They] are more in love now than ever before," the source added. "They love being new parents, and every day is an adventure."

Hear more in the video below.