Gigi Hadid Gives Ex Zayn Malik a Subtle Shout-Out on Daughter Khai's 2nd Birthday

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had reason to celebrate this week, as their baby girl turned two!

The 27-year-old model addressed the occasion of daughter Khai's second birthday on Monday in her Instagram Story, offering a subtle shout-out to her musician ex by tagging him in the snap. "Our angel girl turned 2 today," Hadid wrote, showcasing a brightly colored Peppa Pig cake by Cake Boss' Carlo's Bakery.

The former couple had dated on and off since late 2015, welcoming their only child in September of 2020. They ultimately called it quits in the fall of 2021, but appear to be keeping things amicable while co-parenting Khai. Hadid even wished Malik a Happy Father's Day on social media last June, sweetly referring to him as "Khai's baba!!!"

Gigi Hadid / Instagram

Earlier this month, Hadid gave a rare interview about her experience with motherhood on NBC News' Sunday Today With Willie Geist.

"I think she's a genius," she said. "But I think that's what everyone says about their kid. It's so much fun. The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she's a blessing."

Khai's birthday comes amid news that Hadid has started quietly seeing Leonardo DiCaprio.

A source revealed to ET last week, "Gigi and Leo are dating and into each other." Per the source, the Oscar winner, 47, and the supermodel were together recently at Casa Cipriani in New York City and "looked very flirty."

"They were sitting in the dining room area and were canoodling and having a fun night out with each other," the source described.

A second source added, "Gigi arrived at Casa Cipriani a while after Leo did. They like going there because they can be private and not worry about pictures being taken of them or people noticing them too much. They are having a good time together and Leo is very attracted to Gigi."

This is the newest development after a source recently told ET that DiCaprio and Hadid have been spending time together. "He likes her," the source said, "but things are still new.”