Giannis Antetokounmpo on Staying Humble and What His Late Dad Would Think of New Film 'Rise' (Exclusive)

For basketball superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, there is one thing that makes him the most proud of all that he's achieved, and that's fatherhood.

The 27-year-old NBA pro spoke with ET on the red carpet at the premiere of the new Disney+ biopic Rise -- which tells the story of his inspiring journey -- and he opened up about the family he's made with girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger.

"It’s the one of the biggest accomplishments I’ve accomplished in my life so far," Giannis said of his two sons -- Liam, 2, and Maverick, 10 months. "I love my kids to death, would do anything for them, the way, you know, my dad did for me and hopefully I can be as loving a father as my dad was to me."

Rise follows the story of Giannis' parents -- Vera and Charles Antetokounmpo -- and their five children, as they strive to make a life for themselves in Athens before their children realize their natural talent at basketball and pursue their dreams in the United States.

Giannis -- as well as his brothers Thanasis and Kostas -- have gone on to NBA stardom under the guidance of their parents.

However, their father, Charles, died in September 2017 at the age of 54.

"I hope that he's extremely proud of what we accomplished and who we've become as human beings, on and off the court," Giannis said of his late father.

"And the way that we shared our movie with the world, the way that he’s being portrayed in the movie, I think he will be proud," he added. "And I know that he’s watching us."

Rise premieres exclusively on June 24 on Disney+.