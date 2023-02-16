'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar and Wife Naomi Expecting Baby No. 3

A joyous Valentine's Day revelation! Utkarsh Ambudkar and wife Naomi will soon be welcoming a new addition to their family.

The Ghosts star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the exciting news that the cute couple are expecting baby no. 3.

The actor shared a photo of his wife standing on a dock on the water, with idyllic rolling hillsides in the background, as the mom-to-be is wearing a black dress that shows off her baby bump.

"Every day is ❤️" Ambudkar captioned the pic, adding, "New monster coming soon…"

The actor and his wife tied the knot in September 2019. The pair share a 7-year-old daughter, Tiare, and a 2-year-old son, Bhumi.

Congrats to the happy couple!