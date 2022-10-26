'Ghosts' Cast Previews 'Wild' and 'Bonkers' Halloween Seance Episode (Exclusive)

The Ghosts gang is celebrating Halloween in the best way possible -- having a seance, of course!

This week's episode, "Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty's Past," puts the spooky holiday center stage when Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) hold a last-minute Halloween party and have a seance, which conjures up a spirit from Hetty's former life. The episode features guest stars Carolyn Taylor, Saturday Night Live's Punkie Johnson, Darrin Baker and Hannah Rose May.

"We're trying to make a really entertaining holiday party for Halloween, and Sam and Jay are keen to show that they know how to throw a party and they decide to have a seance," McIver told ET's Rachel Smith during an exclusive Montreal set visit in September.

"Halloween. We got costumes. There's punch," Ambudkar quipped.

"We got candy," McIver chimed in. "Truthfully, the biggest thing that I'm most excited about for the Halloween episode is we get our Step Brothers cosplay back. We got Bob Ross, we got Art Garfunkel and we are ready to party."

Co-star Danielle Pinnock, who plays jazz singer Alberta, added that "there's always going to be some shenanigans every single time" when the ghosts are involved.

"Obviously on Halloween, which should be their holiday, they hate [it]," the actress teased. "But we definitely will see some spooky things happening and possibly a new ghost returning."

Richie Moriarty, who plays Pete, teased the new ghost (aka Hetty's old undead friend), who he reminded, "has been mentioned before, but we've never seen. So, we're going to get a new ghost for Halloween!"

Brandon Scott Jones, who plays Isaac, described the whole Halloween episode as "wild." "Even for the ghosts, I think it's been really nice to be able to have a show that feels like it's always going to be able to do a Halloween episode. Because Halloween is so fun. And to have a seance, which is as good and as exciting for a ghost to watch happen as possible," Jones said.

"Imagine being dead and then seeing another dead person come through that way. It's very exciting!" he added. "To have a seance in front of ghosts is really funny to me as well. The oddity of ghosts witnessing another seance and then being like, 'Oh, this looks like a painful way to come back to Earth.'"

Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

The Ghosts ensemble also discussed the sophomore season and what viewers can expect as the episodes unfold. For one thing, Jay is still unable to directly see or interact with the ghosts. But McIver and Ambudkar hope that element of the story will be a slow burn of whether he'll ever gain the ability to see the ghosts like Sam can. For now, he's happily content getting into any kooky scenarios Sam dreams up.

"I think that Jay just blindly follows Sam on all of her adventures and unconditionally loves her no matter what. And I think it would be a dream of his to see the ghosts. But hopefully we have many, many seasons to explore that storyline if it were to ever come up," Ambudkar said.

"It is the most loving relationship I have ever witnessed in Jay and Sam," McIver credited. "I'm like, the fact that he just gets on board, that he's given up everything and moved out there with her. A really smart writing decision was having him be so invested in the laws of the ghost world and in the rules of the ghost world. So they are both actually really equally invested in this story."

So, when did they know Ghosts was a hit?

"I had this incredible moment last Halloween where this trick-or-treater, dressed as Pete, came to my door not knowing that I lived there. I answered the door, and she and her mom, their jaws dropped. I thought someone had put her up to it. I was like, 'What is happening right now?' But we had this incredible moment and her mom was like, 'I assumed you lived in Los Angeles. What are you doing in New Jersey?' I was like, 'This is where I live,'" Moriarty shared. "But it was just incredible. And that was very early on in season 1, so it was amazing to see that right away not only did it have this fanbase and was exciting people enough to dress as our characters for Halloween, but also that it spans generations. Her mom loves the show, this kid, her name is Rowan, she's, like, 11, she loves the show. So, that's another really fun part of the experience of having season 1 air and see this broad base of fans that the show is garnering. It's great."

Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Ghosts airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.