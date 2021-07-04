'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Teaser: Paul Rudd Is Bombarded With Mini Marshmallow Men

In the clip, Paul Rudd, in his new role as Mr. Grooberson, is seen shopping for dessert at the store. As he grabs some ice cream and syrup, he passes by the marshmallow section. He turns back when he hears some rustling in one of the marshmallow bags. It's then that a tiny marshmallow man, harkening back to the giant Stay Puft man who terrorized the streets of New York City in the original film, climbs out of the bag and bites Rudd on the finger.