Get a Taste of 'Seinfeld' With This Festivus Meatloaf Recipe From the Official Cookbook (Exclusive)

Seinfeld is getting an official cookbook!

The iconic comedy will release its first recipe book filled with famous dishes from the beloved '90s series, as well as meals inspired by the characters and memorable moments over its nine-season run. Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook, which will be available Oct. 11, features more than 60 recipes that test every cook's skill level and Seinfeld knowledge.

From easy to not-so-easy recipes, the Seinfeld cookbook by Julie Tremaine by Brendan Kirby includes George's Jerk Store Shrimp and Elaine's Mulligatawny Soup to George's Bedroom Pastrami Sandwich and Rusty's Beef-a-reeno, among others.

To get a taste of what you can expect from the cookbook, ET exclusively debuts the official recipe for one of the show's most iconic dishes celebrating its most famous "holiday": Festivus Meatloaf.

Check out the (surprisingly) simple recipe below.

Insight Editions

FESTIVUS MEATLOAF

PREP TIME: 10 minutes

COOK TIME: 1 hour, 15 minutes to 1 hour, 20 minutes

YIELD: 6 servings

A meatloaf for the rest of us! There will be NO airing of grievances when it comes to this masterpiece. In fact, you’ll be too stuffed to even THINK about competing in the feats of strength. Simply spend all night with Frank and Estelle Costanza contently staring at an aluminum pole instead. It has a very high strength-to-weight ratio.

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE GLAZE:

1⁄2 cup tomato paste

1⁄4 cup brown sugar

1⁄4 cup white vinegar

1 teaspoon yellow mustard

FOR THE MEATLOAF:

1 pound ground beef

1 pound ground pork

1⁄4 cup grated onion

1 egg

1 cup seasoned bread crumbs

1⁄4 cup tomato paste

1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce

1 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon garlic powder

DIRECTIONS

TO MAKE THE GLAZE:

1. In a medium mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Set aside.

TO MAKE THE MEATLOAF:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. Spray a loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray.

3. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients until well-mixed. Place in the loaf pan and top evenly with the glaze.

4. Bake for 75 to 80 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 155°F.

5. Remove the meatloaf from the oven. Allow to cool slightly, then slice and serve.

Insight Editions

Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook is out Tuesday. Oct. 11. You can pre-order it here.

Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook, published by Insight Editions © 2022 Castle Rock Entertainment. SEINFELD and all related characters and elements © & TM Castle Rock Entertainment. WB SHIELD: © & TM WBEI. (s22)