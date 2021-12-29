George R.R. Martin Promises 'House of the Dragon' Series Will Not Disappoint

Ahead of House of the Dragon’s 2022 debut on HBO, author George R.R. Martin is sharing his thoughts on the upcoming spinoff. And according to him, fans “will not be disappointed.”

“I’ve seen a rough cut of the first episode. And loved it. It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral… just the way I like my epic fantasy,” Martin wrote on his blog, before adding, “I think the Targaryens are in very good hands.”

Based on the author’s 2018 book, Fire & Blood, the new Game of Thrones series tells the story of House Targaryen 200 to 300 years before the reign of the Mad King and Daenerys Stormborn.

HBO

Co-created by Martin, the series stars Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower as well as Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon, John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon, Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron, and Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon.

House of the Dragon will be led by co-showrunners Ryan Condal (who is also a co-creator) and director Miguel Sapochnik, executive producers Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmid, EP/writer Sara Hess, directors Clare Kilner and Geeta V. Patel, as well as director/co-EP Greg Yaitanes.

“Ryan and Miguel have done an amazing job,” Martin revealed, teasing that viewers will soon become big fans of the acting ensemble. “And the cast… just as with Game of Thrones, most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors, but I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them. (Only to have your heart broken later when… but no, that would be telling).”

The news comes after HBO shared the first official teaser in October before revealing even more new footage in an upcoming look at what’s to come in 2022.