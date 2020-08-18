George Floyd's Brother Speaks Out for Change at 2020 DNC

George Floyd's brother is remembering the impact of his legacy. Philonise Floyd addressed the American people during the opening night of this year's Democratic National Convention.

Philonise, who was introduced by Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, addressed the nation from his home in Texas early in the virtual convention.

"My brother George was selfless. He always made sacrifices for his family, friends and even complete stragners. George had a giving spirt -- a spirit that has shown up on streets around our nation and around the world," Philonise shared. "People of all races, all ages, all genders, all backgrounds, peacefully protesting in the name of love and unity."

"It's a fitting legacy for our brother, but George should be alive today," he continued, before naming many other Black men and women who have been killed in recent years in acts of hate.

George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25, sparking a wave of protests that spread around the world, with hundreds of thousands marching in the streets, demanding justice and an end to police violence and systemic racism.

"It's up to us to carry on the fight for justice. Our actions will be their legacies," Philonise continued, before asking everyone to join him in a moment of silence to honor his brother and the hundreds of others who have lost their lives to racial injustice.

