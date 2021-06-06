'General Hospital's Kirsten Storms Shares 'Random Health Issues' Led to Brain Surgery

Kirsten Storms is on the road to recovery. The General Hospital and Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century star revealed on Instagram on Friday that she had gotten brain surgery earlier in the week.

On Sunday, she shared details of her diagnosis and surgery to remove a large cyst, thanking fans for their support.

"I spent the last few years having random health issues that I disregarded as side affects to my medications or just something I was experiencing due to age," Storms wrote. "When I went to get an MRI for some severe neck pain I have been experiencing for the last few months (I assumed this neck pain was also causing my frequent 'migraines') my amazingly thorough orthopedist ordered an MRI of my head just to be on the “safe side” - even though that isn’t his area of expertise. Truly a great doctor."

"That’s when we stumbled upon a rather large, very full of fluid, cyst that was attached to the lower portion of brain," she continued. "I feel very fortunate that my situation wasn’t more serious and that I had a wonderful neurosurgeon who immediately knew how to fix it."

The actress confessed that brain surgery made her nervous, but her friends, family and work family were so supportive and kind.

"Work is a great place to be everyday and for the 2 months leading up to my surgery I found a lot of comfort being around the people I’ve worked beside for so many years," she explained. "I’m excited to get back to it after my recovery. (Yes, they shaved a portion of my head, so please no comments if you don’t like my hair. It’s temporary.)"

"Again, thank you to everyone for sending positive vibes my way. It’s not gone unnoticed. ♥️," she said. "Fun fact: I now firmly believe the new plates in my brain will give me some sort of special ability. Fingers crossed I can suddenly knit a sweater in 1 day. Ooo maybe 1 hour. 😮."

Storms, 37, previously revealed that her friend and former co-star, Emme Rylan, was helping to take care of her before her home nurse arrived.

"What they had to drain and remove was not cancer -- I want to clarify that right now before the internet goes crazy wild with rumors about this," she said on her Instagram Story on Friday. "I had a very large cyst that had split into two and the doctor said it was like so full the pressure was very noticeable when they opened up my skull, sounds so weird."

Storms added that she'd be "on the mend" for the next several weeks, but back to work after that.