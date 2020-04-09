Gene Strahan, Father of Michael Strahan, Dead at 83: 'GMA' Pays Tribute

Michael Strahan is mourning the death of his father, Gene Willis Strahan Sr. The 48-year-old Good Morning America co-anchor was not in attendance on Friday's show as he was attending his father's funeral.

His co-anchor, Amy Robach, announced the news on the morning show, saying, "Our thoughts and our prayers are with our colleague, Michael Strahan, and his family. His father, Gene Willis Strahan Sr., is being laid to rest today."

Gene was 83 at the time of his death, and has six children with his wife of 63 years, Louise. He served in the U.S. Army and in the 82nd Airborne Division.

This morning, we’re celebrating the life of Michael Strahan’s father Gene Willie Strahan who will be laid to rest today. Our thoughts are with his family during this time. pic.twitter.com/flpLvx5gjT — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 4, 2020

"We want you to know our hearts are with you today," Robach told Strahan. "We love you, Michael."

The former NFL star has not publicly acknowledged the loss, but did honor his father on Instagram in June for Father's Day.

"Happy #FathersDay to my dad and all the fathers out there. Hopefully you are relaxing and enjoying the honor of being a dad (the greatest gift in life)," the father of four wrote at the time. "﻿Think about the impact you have on your children and make sure you are doing everything you can to show them right from wrong because they are watching!❤"