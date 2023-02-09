x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment Tonight

Gemma Arterton Reveals She Gave Birth to First Child Over the Holidays

Gemma Arterton Reveals She Gave Birth to First Child Over the Holidays

Surprise! British actress Gemma Arterton is a new mom. The 37-year-old Quantum of Solace star revealed on BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show that she welcomed her first child over the holiday season.

"I just had a baby," she shared. "So we are very, very happy. He was born just before Christmas. A little Christmas elf."

Ball noted that the new mom looked "utterly fabulous" during her interview, to which Arterton replied, "Thank you, power of the paintbrush as I would say!"

The actress -- who is busy promoting her new show, Funny Woman -- first debuted her baby bump in November 2022 at the Raindance Film Festival Awards.

Kate Green/Getty Images

Arterton has been married to 42-year-old actor Rory Keenan since 2019. 

For more celebrity baby news, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

John Legend Shares Special Meaning Behind Newborn Daughter Esti's Name

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Welcome First Child Together

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3

More Videos

In Other News

Survey: What time should these southern Indiana schools start?

Before You Leave, Check This Out