Gayle King's Daughter Kirby Bumpus Gets Married at Oprah Winfrey's House

Gayle King's daughter is a married woman! The 66-year-old CBS This Morning co-host announced on Monday's episode that her daughter, Kirby Bumpus, had tied the knot.

Bumpus and her new husband, Virgil Miller, wed at Oprah Winfrey's home in Santa Barbara, California, late last year after getting engaged in February 2019. The proud mom confessed that she's been wanting to share the news since the conclusion of Christmas break, but Kirby "would not allow" her.

"She's so picky," King joked. "She said she wanted to tell her friends first before I told the audience of CBS This Morning."

King said she's "bursting" and "glowing" over the nuptials, which only had four guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Talk about a socially distant wedding... It was tough, though, because Will and I were not allowed in the house," King said of herself and her son, William Bumpus Jr. "There were only four of us. Me, Will -- her brother who performed the ceremony because he's licensed to do so -- Oprah, Steadman, Kirby and Virgil."

In addition to the low guest count, other precautions were taken to make the wedding pandemic-safe, many of which were "tough" for King.

"Because [Winfrey] is very strict with COVID, Will and I were not allowed in the house, so I didn't get a chance to zip up her dress or help her in it, but I knew Oprah covered all that, so I knew she was in good hands," King said. "But it's tough to see your daughter get married and you can't hug. That was very difficult."

While the couple had initially planned "a big wedding" it was canceled due to COVID-19. They do plan to have a larger soiree in the future, though.

"Rather than wait until 2021, they decided to have a small thing in December and then we'll have a big shebang sometime down the road," King shared.

As for her daughter, who picked out her wedding dress via Zoom just three days before the nuptials, King said she's "so happy" and gushed that it's "really nice to see your daughter glowing."

King also expressed excitement over gaining a son-in-law, vowing that she wouldn't be "one of those intrusive mother-in-laws."

"I'm still smiling about it," King said of the wedding. " ... Very, very excited."