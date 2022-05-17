Gayle King Says She Can't See 'How Anybody Wins' in the 'Sad' Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial (Exclusive)

Like the rest of the country, Gayle King and her colleagues will be following Johnny Depp's $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard until its conclusion. However, the veteran newswoman says there's no positive light to the entire spectacle.

King and her CBS Mornings co-stars Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil walked the carpet at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Most Powerful People in New York Media event on Tuesday, and they spoke with ET about the court case that has been dominating the spotlight in recent months.

"It's all very sad to me," King said of the ongoing case, which has been broadcast on TV since the trial began in April. I don't know how anybody wins in that case. I really don't."

The trio agreed that this case has become one of the biggest media sensations since the OJ Simpson trial, and Dokoupil suggested that it's "because no one's been quite crazy enough to make it all televised" when it comes to a case like this.

"Johnny Depp fought for this, remember. I don't know why, but that's why we're all seeing it," he added. "And we'll be talking about it yet again tomorrow, along with everybody else in America."

The co-hosts also reflected on the public figures they are still hoping to interview, but haven't had a chance. For Burleson, the answer is simple: "I've wanted to sit down with Dave Chapelle, and that was before he got tackled on stage."

"Even now, more than ever, I want to hear from comedians about free speech," Burleson shared. "Because I feel right now they are the last standing individuals who are willing to say what's on their mind and they're being attacked, figuratively and literally."

"I still want Eugene Goodman, that Capitol police officer who saved the day on January 6th," King chimed in. "I met him at the White House Correspondents Dinner. I practically genuflected! He still said no, but I think he's got quite a story to tell, and I think it says something that he still hasn't spoken out about it."