Gayle King Reveals the Surprising Thing Oprah Winfrey Carries in Her Purse (Exclusive)

Phone, wallet, keys and ... truffle salt? Only the essentials for Oprah Winfrey! The holiday season is right around the corner, and in preparation, Oprah dropped her much-awaited 2022 Favorite Things List, marking the 26th edition of the annual gift guide.

ET's Brooke Anderson sat down with Oprah's longtime best friend, Gayle King, to talk all things gift-giving, friendship and celebrating small businesses this holiday season.

Oprah's famous Favorite Things List is shedding a spotlight on small businesses with 84 percent of the over 100 items featured coming from small businesses across the country. Lucky business owners also received a one-on-one Zoom call from Oprah herself to discover the exciting news.

The gift guide features tons of unique and nice products, though one, in particular, holds a special place in Oprah's heart -- truffle condiments! When breaking down the list to ET, Gayle revealed that Oprah is obsessed with the flavor of truffles and always has truffle salt in her purse.

One brand that is featured on the list is the luxury hot sauce company TRUFF. The TRUFF starter pack retails at $60 and includes black truffle hot sauce, truffle seasoning salt and truffle oil.

"Oprah actually carries truffle salt in her purse," Gayle told ET about the standout on the gift guide. "She just really loves the stuff so you've got hot sauce, you've got the oil and you've got the sauce -- $60 for what we call the starter kit, very nice!" Gayle said.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 104 items on Oprah’s Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes, which runs from Nov. 11 through Nov. 22.