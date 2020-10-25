Gayle King Gets Real About Weight 'Crisis' in Quarantine

Gayle King is sharing her personal "crisis" with fans. The CBS This Morning co-host took to Instagram on Saturday to open up about how she's struggled with her weight since the pandemic started earlier this year.

"CRISIS! The weight struggle is real! fatter than I’ve been in long time .. & scared to get a pedicure (big sigh)," King wrote alongside a slideshow of pics of herself stepping on the scale. "Swipe left for the way we were ...ideal weight says Dr is 163... not happening anytime soon .. blaming corona quarantine & Halloween candy corns I just bought ! Make it stop!"

According to King's photos, she started off at 159.2 pounds, but now weighs 172.2. And while she may be feeling the struggle, her fans thanked her for being honest and encouraged her not to be so hard on herself.

"Your body is keeping you alive during a pandemic. Be forgiving of it! ❤️," one follower wrote. Another shared, "That is my weight and my scale! Thank you so so much for sharing this. Means the world to me and prob many others also. Love the vulnerability.... ❤️."

Andy Cohen also related, writing, "A. You have pretty feet. B. I’m in the same boat. Can’t stop eating ice cream."

In a June interview with ET, King said she was "feeling the wear and tear of the heaviness" of the pandemic, and that's taken a toll on her health.

"I cannot sleep, I feel a constant state of worry and angst," she shared.

See more on King in the video below.