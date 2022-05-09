Garrett Hedlund Praises Ex Emma Roberts as 'the Most Beautiful Mother'

Garrett Hedlund had a special Mother’s Day message for his ex, Emma Roberts. On Sunday, the 37-year-old actor shared a handwritten note dedicated to the actress.

“Happy Mother’s Day! To the most beautiful mother, dear Emma,” the note read. “You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away. From morning to night, all my love,” he signed the note.

The Pan actor also penned a handwritten note to his mother.

Roberts, who shares 1-year-old son Rhodes with the actor, did not respond to the post. However, the 31-year-old Scream Queens actress celebrated Mother’s Day with a dedication to her son and mother.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the loves of my life Roadie and mama @kellygrace1010 ❤️,” she wrote next to a picture of her holding Rhodes and a throwback photo of her and her mother, Kelly Cunningham. “Rhodes thank you for making me a mom and mama thank you for teaching me how to be one!! & being the best Mims we could ask for 💐💫.”

Roberts and Hedlund began dating in 2019. The pair ended their relationship -- after three years -- in January.

At the time, a source said the couple’s relationship had been “rocky” for quite some time. The source added that the pair grew apart while Hedlund was away working, but said they were focused on raising their son. "They are still co-parenting, and still doing things as a family,” the source added.

Shortly after their split, Hedlund was arrested for public intoxication in Tennessee.

In March, another source told ET, "Garrett and Emma are co-parenting well together. They are managing to keep a healthy, manageable co-parenting relationship with boundaries."