Garrett Hedlund Arrested for Public Intoxication days after Emma Roberts Split

Garrett Hedlund was arrested Saturday night. According to TMZ, the 37-year-old was taken into custody in Franklin County, Tennessee for public intoxication. The Friday Night Lights actor’s bond was set at $2,100. According to People, actor was on longer in custody.

The news of Hedlund’s arrest comes after ET confirmed on Friday that he and Emma Robert’s ended their relationship after almost 3 years. A source told ET that the couple broke up and “they are not living together.” The source also added that the pair are “not romantically together.”

"Their relationship has been rocky for a long time," the source added. "And the situation is really sad right now."

The source added that Roberts, 30, and Hedlund - - who began dating in 2019 - - "grew apart when Garrett was away working" but "they are still co-parenting, and still doing things as a family."

ET has reached out for comment.

Roberts and Hedlund welcomed their son, Rhodes in December 2020.

In December, the pair celebrated their baby boy’s milestone with a cowboy themed party. “I can’t believe you’re #1 💙 🐴 🤠,” the Scream Queens actress captioned the photo of her and her son from the party.

In 2020, Hedlund spoke to ET about fatherhood. "Every day is a blessing," Hedlund said at the time. "He's an angel."

"I like to call this period the precious delirium," the Pan star said. "Everybody says, 'Appreciate it. Soak it up. It goes by so fast,' so I'm really taking that advice and really trying to wallow in it."