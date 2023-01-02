Gangsta Boo, Former Three 6 Mafia Rapper, Dead at 43

Gangsta Boo -- the pioneering female rapper and former member of hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia -- has died. She was 43.

Gangsta Boo, whose birth name was Lola Mitchell, was found dead on Sunday, the Memphis Police Department confirmed on social media.

"On January 1, 2022, at 2:18 pm, officers responded to a person-down call in the 1600 block of Raines Road. A female identified as 43-year-old Lola Mitchell was pronounced deceased on the scene," the Memphis Police Depart shared in a statement to Twitter on Monday. There were no immediate signs of foul play."

"This is an ongoing death investigation and the results of her autopsy are pending," the statement concluded.

The rapper's mother, Veronica Mitchell, released a statement to Variety sharing, "The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of Lola 'Gangsta Boo' Mitchell. The family is asking you for your continued prayers and privacy as we process the loss of our loved one."

Gangsta Boo's career took off in the 90s when she began performing with the Memphis-based hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, after she started rapping as a teenager. She was with the group until her departure in 2002.

She released her first solo album, Enquiring Minds, in 1998, followed by Both Worlds *69 in 2001 and Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera in 2003. She was considered a groundbreaker and pioneer of southern female rappers, and went on to collaborate with numerous other artists including Run the Jewels, Drumma Boy, GloRilla and Latto, to name a few.