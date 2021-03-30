'Game of Thrones' Is Becoming a Broadway Play

The Great Westeros Way! Game of Thrones continues to live on after its 2019 TV finale. The hit adaptation of George R. R. Martin's popular fantasy novels is getting a play on Broadway.

Writer Duncan MacMillian and director Dominic Cooke are collaborating with Martin for a stage version, which is in development for a 2023 debut.

The production team notes in a press release that the play will be set "during a pivotal moment in the history of the series."

Fans can also expect to see many familiar characters.

"The seeds of war are often planted in times of peace. Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney, during the Year of the False Spring," Martin teases. "It is a tourney oft referred during HBO's Game of Thrones, and in my novels, A Song of Ice & Fire... and now, at last, we can tell the whole story... on the stage."

Game of Thrones ran for eight seasons on HBO. The network is planning for three spinoff series within the fictional universe.