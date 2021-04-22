Gal Gadot Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 3

It'll be another girl for Gal Gadot! The Wonder Woman star revealed during her appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Thursday that she's expecting her third daughter with husband Yaron Varsano.

"It’s baby girl No. 3," she shared. "Yes, we’re sticking to what we know.”

Gadot and Varsano are already parents to 9-year-old daughter Alma and 3-year-old daughter Maya, and have learned a few parenting tips they hope to implement with their third child.

"With Alma, our first, we completely messed up the whole sleep routine. And when Maya was born, we were like, 'No more.' So Maya can sleep through the night since she was five months. Alma, still at nine, sneaks into our bed," Gadot shared.

She continued, "I think that's what we're going to stick to doing, we're going to sleep train her, we're going to make sure she loves and enjoys sleep. I feel like this is the hardest part of parenthood: the lack of sleep and the being tired all the time. That was the hardest thing for me."

Gadot announced her pregnancy in March, with a sweet family pic.

The actress spoke with ET about the possibility of a having third child back in 2018, after the birth of her second daughter. "[My] mom will be very happy with your question," she joked at the time. "I just had a baby! I'm still jet-lagged from the previous baby!"

A few years later, Gadot clearly felt differently. "There is a bump!" she told ET earlier this month, while speaking about her new series, National Geographic Presents: IMPACT With Gal Gadot. "There's absolutely no two ways about it, I'm pregnant."

