Gal Gadot Gives Birth to Third Child

Gal Gadot has given birth to her third child, a baby girl she and her husband, Yaron Varsano, have named Daniella.

The Wonder Woman star shared a family photo with her husband and their two older daughters, 4-year-old Maya and 9-year-old Alma, holding the newest addition to the family.

"My sweet family 🖐🏼I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired 🤪) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family," she wrote. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG ♥️🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼

Gadot revealed she was pregnant in March. She and Varsano have been married since September 2008. In April, Gadot talked about learning from past experiences when it comes to welcoming their newborn.

"With Alma, our first, we completely messed up the whole sleep routine," she recalled during her appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. "And when Maya was born, we were like, 'No more.' So Maya can sleep through the night since she was five months. Alma, still at nine, sneaks into our bed."

"I think that's what we're going to stick to doing, we're going to sleep train her, we're going to make sure she loves and enjoys sleep," she continued about how they will handle the arrival of the new baby. "I feel like this is the hardest part of parenthood: the lack of sleep and the being tired all the time. That was the hardest thing for me."