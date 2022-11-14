Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Celebrates 4th Birthday With Magical 'Encanto'-Themed Party

Kaavia James had the most magical party to celebrate her fourth birthday! Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade threw their youngest a sweet celebration after the toddler "insisted" on having an Encanto-themed party for her birthday. Everyone in the family dressed up like characters from the hit 2021 Disney film, posing in front of backdrops taken straight out of the movie and dancing along to singles from the beloved musical.

The birthday girl was the center of attention dressed as Diane Guerrero's Isabela, while Union dressed as Dolores and Wade rounded out the trio as Bruno. Other characters represented among guests included Mirabel and Pepa.

"@kaaviajames insisted as soon as we returned from Africa, she could have her #Encanto themed 4th birthday party and she get to dress up as Isabella. She came to slay, don’t play with her. I cannnoooottt!!!" Union captioned a video of the 4-year-old posing in front of a backdrop of roses. "@dwyanewade call security"

"When we do #Encanto we do Encanto. We don't talk about Bruno but we DO talk about Isabela. As if. #ShadyBaby #ToddlerLife," Union captioned another video showing off the decorations and attendees' costumes, playing the song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" in the background.

Even Encanto composer and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda couldn't help but admire Kaavia's dedication to the oldest Madrigal sister, commenting, "❤️❤️❤️ Hair flip on point! Happiest of birthdays!"

Union and Wade share Kaavia, who turned four on Nov. 7, as well as Wade's 20-year-old son, Zaire, 15-year-old daughter, Zaya, and 8-year-old son, Xavier.

Union has been very open with her fans about her journey to motherhood, sharing how becoming a biological mom wasn't an easy journey. The actress previously revealed in her memoir, We’re Going to Need More Wine, that she suffered nine miscarriages and three years of unsuccessful IVF treatments. She and Wade eventually made the difficult decision to have a surrogate carry their baby.

When chatting with ET about her role in the upcoming A24 film, The Inspection, Union revealed that Kaavia has taught her "you can have all the wants and dreams for your children but they are who they are and it is your job to love them and guide them and and try to give them the world."

"You're not in control. Like, I wanna make sure she has good manners, she's kind, she's compassionate, she's a student of the world and that she's got a world perspective, but if she's gonna be shady, she gonna be shady," the mom joked. "If she wants to dress [in] full accessories to tennis it's gonna happen... This is who she is."