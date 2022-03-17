Gabrielle Union and 3-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia Rock Matching Outfits on Red Carpet

Shady Baby hits the red carpet and steals the show! On Wednesday night, 3-year-old Kaavia James Union Wade showed up to support her mom, Gabrielle Union, at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s Cheaper by the Dozen.

The mother-daughter duo was serving up looks as they posed together in matching outfits from Altuzarra‘s Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The 49-year-old actress wore a white-and-black top and skirt, while Kaavia color coordinated with a halter blouse fashioned into a dress on her.

Also at the premiere was Kaavia's dad and Union's husband, Dwyane Wade, as well as Zaya Wade, who also posed on the red carpet.

Zaya Wade, Kaavia James Union Wade, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade attend 'Cheaper By The Dozen' premiere on March 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As if the professional pics weren't adorable enough, Kaavia's official Instagram posted additional images, including her hanging out with her pal, Crosby Sparrow. "The Revolution Will Be Televised. You know what time it is. @crosby_sparrow 👼🏾👼🏾@#CheaperByTheDozen," reads the caption.

At the Cheaper by the Dozen junket, Union joked to ET that she was nervous to show her "brutally honest" daughter the movie.

"I mean, the woman told me to my face that my breath stinks, so I got to hold off on this movie, make sure she's in a good mood. Otherwise, I don't know what kind of grade she's gonna give us," Union quipped of Kaavia, adding that she's a "little roast comedian."

Cheaper by the Dozen begins streaming March 18 on Disney+.

