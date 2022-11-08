FX's 'Kindred' Brings Octavia Butler's Classic Time Travel Novel to Life in Terrifying Trailer: Watch!

FX has released the first look at its upcoming series, Kindred, offering a look at a terrifying concept -- time traveling while Black.

The eight-episode limited series is based on Hugo Award winner Octavia Butler’s acclaimed novel of the same name, starring Mallori Johnson as Dana James, a young Black aspiring writer living in Los Angeles with her husband, Kevin Franklin.

In the trailer, Dana, who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, wakes on a riverbank in antebellum Maryland. When she saves a white boy drowning nearby, she's quickly rewarded with a gun to her head. Her screams transport her back to her home in the present day, where Kevin (Micah Stock) finds her panicking in the living room.

Thus begins Dana's viciously horrifying ping-ponging between the present and a life of brutal enslavement at a plantation owned by the wealthy Weylin family. While she fights to survive her new reality, her relationship with Kevin is put to the test as Dana struggles to confront secrets and reckon with the racial violence she never knew ran through her blood.

Kindred also stars Ryan Kwanten, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, David Alexander Kaplan, Sophina Brown and Sheria Irving.

The series was developed for television by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, who executive produces the series with Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Courtney Lee-Mitchell, Jules Jackson and filmmaker Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel for Protozoa Pictures. Janicza Bravo directed and served as an executive producer on the pilot.

All eight episodes of Kindred will premiere on Hulu, Dec. 13.