From Billie Eilish to Megan Fox: See the Best Dressed at the 2021 Met Gala

We saw fireworks at the 2021 Met Gala!

Celebs like Megan Fox, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Hudson brought their A-game to the famous red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, while stars like Ciara, Ben Platt and Lupita Nyong’o truly embraced this year's theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Co-chair Billie Eilish looked like Old Hollywood royalty in a dramatic, pale pink Oscar de la Renta tulle gown with an extra-long train. The pop star spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the Met steps, where she said she's channeling Marilyn Monroe "a little bit."

"It's like the most insane honor you would not believe. I feel like I'm in a dream. I feel like I'm tripping," Eilish said of co-chairing the evening.

Meanwhile, Dan Levy was one of the first to hit the red carpet, where he made a powerful, globe-trotting LGBTQIA+ statement in a custom JW Anderson and Loewe suit.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

And that aforementioned Ciara look? No less than a sequined football jersey-inspired gown with cut-outs at the hips. Though she didn't rock her husband, Russell Wilson's, jersey number (she wore a "3," most likely in honor of her children, whereas the Seattle Seahawks quarterback dons a "12" on the field), she was sporting her hubby's Super Bowl ring! She completed her look with an on-theme football-shaped clutch.

John Shearer/WireImage

These weren't the only stars who wowed on Monday night. Click through the gallery below to see every celeb who made the best-dressed list on fashion's biggest night.

