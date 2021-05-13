'Friends' Reunion: First Teaser Trailer, Premiere Date and Guest Stars Revealed

The Friends reunion is almost here!

On Thursday, the first teaser trailer for the special was also released, which features silhouettes of the six former co-stars walking arm-in-arm on their old backlot, as an instrumental version of the show's iconic theme song -- The Rembrandts' "I'll Be There for You" -- plays in the background.

The unscripted special, directed by Ben Winston, will celebrate the cast's memories of the beloved series, as well as feature a star-studded list of special guests, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month, Cox opened up about how meaningful it was for the cast to get back together on their old soundstage to tape the special.

"It was unbelievable. It was so emotional. It's an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us in, like, I forgot how many years. 15 years? 17 years?" she shared.

Friends: The Reunion debuts May 27 on HBO Max. See more on the special in the video below!