Freida Pinto to Star as Huma Abedin in TV Adaptation of Her Memoir

Freida Pinto confirmed today that she will star in an adaptation of Huma Abdein's bestselling memoir, Both/And, a Life in Many Worlds. The book -- now soon to be a television series -- tells the story of Abedin's life in public service in national politics, tracing stories from childhood through Abedin's time as vice chair of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

"Huma's story is both extraordinary and immediately relatable, timely and relevant to so many of us," Pinto said in a press release on Wednesday. “Playing Huma in this series will be such an honor for me."

Pinto is perhaps best known for her roles in Slumdog Millionaire, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and more recently, Mr. Malcolm's List.

She will also produce the adaptation with her production company, Freebird Films, her first look deal at Entertainment One, and her producing partner, Emily Verellen Strom. Abedin is also part of the project as an executive producer.

"Telling my story in Both/And has been an empowering and liberating experience," Abedin said in a statement. "It was clear to me from our very first conversation that Freida and Emily not only believe in but get the story, that they have a vision and a passion about bringing a life filled with unexpected adventures to the world in a way that is true to who I hope to remain always – defiantly optimistic."

Abedin still works as Clinton's Chief of Staff. She was born in the United States and raised in Saudi Arabia, returning to the U.S. in 1993 and beginning as an intern for Clinton in 1996. She now lives in New York with her son, Jordan. Both/And recounts the twists and turns of national and international politics that played as the backdrop to Abedin's own personal journey of finding her place in America and beyond.