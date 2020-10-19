Francia Raisa Says She Almost Crashed on the Freeway After President Donald Trump Rally Goers Boxed Her In

Francia Raisa had an emotional experience over the weekend. On Sunday, the 32-year-old Grown-ish star took to her Instagram Stories while crying in her car.

"I was just on the 405 and I got stuck in that stupid [President Donald] Trump rally and they f**king boxed me in and they're pointing at me and laughing at me, saying, 'Ha ha,'" the visibly shaken star said of her alleged run-in with a Trump motorcade on the Los Angeles freeway. "And literally I almost crashed because they wouldn't let me out. I was trying to go around it. They boxed me in on the f**king freeway. All I wanted to do was go around. I could have crashed."

Raisa continued, "I just don't understand why that's the country that y'all are supposedly wanting right now. Really? That's what makes America great? That's f**cked up. I could have f**king died right now. That was so f**king dangerous, pointing at me and laughing at 'a Mexican.' That was really f**king dangerous."

She later shared an Instagram Story from actress Amber Riley, who also discussed the incident.

"Francia FaceTimed me freaking the f**k out today," the 34-year-old Glee actress said, tagging Raisa. "She was on the 405 and the little Trump rally on the 405 decided to box her in her car. A woman driving by herself. But they saw a Mexican in a car and decided to f**k with her. I was on the phone. I saw this myself."

Riley also shared an incident of racism she said she experienced earlier in the day.

"I just drove into a parking lot because I'm going into a store. This older white man with a Trump hat on decides before I could drive into the parking lot, I'm in the driveway, decides he's going to jump in front of my f**king car, take his Trump hat off, use it as some kind of badge, telling me I needed to stop," she said, noting that the man allegedly held his hat up, telling her to stop her car. "Pointing at the Trump supporter part of his hat, and when I was like, 'Whatever, move along,' like get out from the front of my car so I can go and do what I have to do, this mother f**ker spit on the front of my car."

She went on to condemn the unidentified man's act of racism, saying, "In 2020 he saw a Black woman, decided that he was gonna try and punk me, and the mother f**ker spit on my car. I really honestly don't have words for this. But I can say this, I'm not the one, the two or the three. I'm not the person that's gonna take their phone out and make you famous when you're doing racist s**t. I'mma beat your a**. I don't condone violence, but I do condone self defense. Because I can ignore your racist bulls**t, but when it comes to assault I'm not taking my phone out, this is not a game."

Riley also said she went looking for the man with the intention of fighting back.

"If I would have found him in that store because I did go and look for him, I probably would be in jail right now," she said. "I'm done being nice."

Riley has been heavily involved in the Black Lives Matter movement in recent months as the call for racial justice continues across America and around the world.