Former 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Reacts to Yosef's Appearance on 'Men Tell All'

It's been over a month since Clare Crawleyended her time as the Bachelorette-- but some drama from her time on the show was rehashed on Monday's Men Tell All. Contestant Yosef, who left the season in a heated exchange with Clare over a strip dodgeball date, took the hot seat and expressed zero remorse for his actions.

The other men in attendance defended Clare, slamming Yosef for his outburst on the show and for his lack of regret for it now. Clare, who wasn't at the special, spoke out on social media.

"I wish they would have let me be in attendance to let these men know in person how much their words + support have meant to me. Thank you gentlemen. From the bottom of my heart. ❤️," Clare tweeted.

Clare's fiance, Dale Moss, also weighed in on Twitter.

"This fool had enough pride and arrogance to sit on TV & believe that’s how a man should acts towards a woman. Even condoning that type of act towards his own daughter," he wrote. "How people ever actually defended someone like this and his actions is mind numbing."

Monday night's episode also saw host Chris Harrison confront Yosef over his behavior on the show.

"Just so we're clear, you're like, 'That's cool. I would never mind anyone talking to my daughter like that'?" Chris asked Yosef in the hot seat, after the other men expressed shock at Yosef's lack of remorse over the incident.

"If my daughter did something like that, I would hope someone would call her out," Yosef replied.

That's when Chris inserted himself, telling Yosef, "I rarely do this. I'm going to try to help you help yourself. I've seen a lot of stuff in 20 years, but that was really not a good look. The way it escalated, the way you spoke... what I would love is if you can just see that and say, 'I see that, and Clare, for that I'm sorry.'"

"I'm not going to apologize, and with all due respect, I really don't care what any of these guys think about me," Yosef responded, unfazed by Chris' advice. "I'm going to stay true to myself."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.