Floyd Mayweather Pays Tribute to Boxing Prodigy Danny Gonzalez After He Dies at 22

Floyd Mayweather is mourning the death of his prodigy, Danny Gonzalez. The boxing champ took to Instagram on Tuesday to pay tribute to the 22-year-old rising star. Mayweather, 43, posted a photo of the two holding what appears to be a contract, with the words "R.I.P Danny Gonzalez" written on the pic.

"R.I.P champ gone but never forgotten," he wrote alongside the post, which also included a photo of Gonzalez in the ring.

According to multiple reports, Gonzalez was shot and killed on Monday, Labor Day, in Moreno Valley, California.

The investigation is currently ongoing, however, the Moreno Valley Sheriff's Department confirmed to E! News that they responded to a call "regarding a report of an assault with a deadly weapon." When authorities arrived on the scene, they found "three male victims with gunshot wounds."

In 2016, when Gonzalez was 18, he signed to Mayweather's The Money Team. Upon signing him, Mayweather praised the newcomer and his abilities.

"I want everyone to help me by welcoming Daniel Gonzalez to the Mayweather Promotions family. There are certain times when you know you've just struck gold and this is one of them" he wrote on Facebook. "Welcome 18-year old phenomenon Danny Gonzalez with an incredible amateur record of 96-13. This 9-time National Champion is a force to be reckoned with!"