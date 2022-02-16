Florida Judge Temporarily Blocks Release of Bob Saget Death Investigation Records

A judge in Florida has granted Bob Saget's family a temporary injunction to block records from the investigation into his death from being released to the public.

The injunction comes following a lawsuit filed by Saget's family -- including his widow, Kelly Rizzo, as well as his daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer -- filed on Tuesday.

The lawsuit, obtained by ET, argued that Saget's family would "suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress" if the Orange County Sheriff and Medical Examiner's Office released the records "in response to public records requests or otherwise disseminate the Records for any other reason or purpose."

According to the judge's decision on Wednesday, in docs obtained by ET, this order will temporarily stop the Orange County Sheriff and Medical Examiner's Office from releasing or disseminating, either voluntarily or in response to any public records requests, any photographs, video recordings, audio recordings, statutorily protected autopsy information, and all other statutorily protected information related to Saget's death, the death investigation, or his autopsy.

The judge's order takes effect immediately and will remain in effect until the court decides to lift the injunction at a later date.

After news of the family's lawsuit broke, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told ET in a statement, "While we are sensitive to the family’s concerns about the right to privacy, that must be balanced with our commitment to transparency, compliance with the law, and the public’s right to know."

Saget was found dead on Jan. 9 in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

According to the Orange County Medical Examiner's autopsy report, obtained by ET on Feb. 10, it states Saget suffered multiple skull fractures and abrasions to his scalp stemming from "an unwitnessed fall backwards" and striking "the posterior aspect of his head."

Just days after his passing, the Florida chief medical examiner had announced that an autopsy was performed. The medical examiner indicated there was no evidence of drug use or foul play, but cautioned the probe would take 10-12 weeks to complete.

For more on Saget's life and legacy, see the video below.