Florence Pugh Praises Cast of 'Don't Worry Darling' Amid Drama

Two days after walking the red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, Florence Pugh is acknowledging the Don't Worry Darling cast and crew.

The 26-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a group photo that consisted of Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll and Sydney Chandler. She also tagged each of the actors in the photo.

"I'm still taking it all in!" she led in her lengthy caption. She congratulated "everyone standing on that red carpet" while adding that it was her first trip ever to the prestigious film festival. She said she fed off the frenzied crowd and cheers.

One of the photos she posted in her carousel included her hugging Chan. But the final two photos she posted were reserved especially for Pine, who was seen among the throng of photographers taking pictures of Pugh with his disposable camera. Pugh shared some sweet words for the actor in her caption.

"I also just can't help but post how bloody cute and hilarious Chris Pine is for being the no.1 photographer, getting down on white pressed trousered knees for angles," she wrote. "now that’s dedication. Love you Chrissy."

Up until Wednesday's post, Pugh hadn't posted a picture of the cast from her time in Venice. Instead, Pugh posted a bunch of photos of herself on the red carpet with her grandmother,

Pugh's kind words for Pine come one day after the actor and Styles were ensnared in the so-called spit-gate drama. Many fans were convinced the "As It Was" singer spit on Pine in front of hundreds of attendees at the premiere after video circulated online showing Styles take his seat next to Pine, who suddenly stopped clapping after Styles appeared to spit on him, prompting Pine to also shake his head.

But Pine's rep denied the fan theory. In a statement to ET, the 42-year-old actor's rep shut down the claim, calling the accusation "foolish speculation."

"This is a ridiculous story... a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation," Pine's rep told ET. "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did NOT spit on Chris Pine."

"There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist," the actor's rep added.

That was far from the only controversy surrounding the film as it premiered in Venice. Ahead of the big premiere, Wilde addressed the "endless tabloid gossip" at a news conference where she was asked to clear the air and directly address once and for all if she had a falling out with Pugh, who did not attend the presser.

Wilde replied, "Florence is a force, and we are so grateful that she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune. I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, to Denis Villeneuve for helping us. And we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can't say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing in the film."

"As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself," Wilde added. "I don't feel the need to contribute. It's sufficiently well nourished."