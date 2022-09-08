First Look at Zac Efron in 'Greatest Beer Run Ever' (Exclusive)

The Greatest Beer Run Ever is an inspiring story about friendship, beer and the Vietnam War. ET has a first look at Zac Efron’s transformation into Chickie Donohue, a man who felt as though he wasn’t doing enough to support his friends while they were away fighting in the war. So, he decides to pack up cases of beer -- and himself -- and make the trek from New York to Vietnam to give his buddies a couple of cold ones.

As Donohue arrives, his friends and other soldiers are shocked with the way he decided to risk his life, just to simply add a piece of light to theirs. While many are happy, some question the motives behind the method of support.

Apple TV+

Chickie soon meets war reporter Coates, played by Russel Crowe, who takes him under his wing, so that he doesn’t get his “head blown off” during his time in the jungle. The two form a bond, and Chickie gets a first-hand look at the good and the bad parts of the war – that he didn’t see at home.

Apple TV+

“This really is a powerful, powerful story and in some ways, it’s never been more relevant,” Efron says in a behind-the-scenes look at the film. “But it’s so kinda carefully crafted and well-written. There’s moments where you’re going to be crying. There’s moments where you’re going to be transported into another time and place.”

Apple TV+

The Greatest Beer Run Ever also stars Bill Murray, Kyle Allen and Jake Picking and was directed by Peter Farrelly.

The Greatest Beer RunEver premieres on Apple TV+ Sept. 30.