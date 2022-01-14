First Look at the CW's 'All American' Spinoff 'Homecoming' (Exclusive)

The expanded All American universe is here!

The new CW spinoff, All American: Homecoming, follows Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya), a tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills, and elite baseball player Damon Sims (Peyton Alex Smith) from Chicago, as they navigate life at the prestigious Bringston University. Simone, Damon and their newfound friends tackle the high stakes of college sports, while also dealing with the highs, lows and sexiness of unsupervised college life.

ET exclusively debuts the first look at the series' official poster, which features the tagline, "Champions are made here."

The CW

The All American spinoff, which will be overseen by executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll, was ordered to series by the CW last May and is one of a handful of new TV offerings, including the 4400 reboot, Naomi and Legends of the Hidden Temple.

The cast of All American: Homecoming also includes Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker, and Camille Hyde.

All American: Homecoming premieres Monday, Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.