First Look at Blake Shelton and Carson Daly's 'Barmageddon' Show

Blake Shelton is giving fans a first look at the new celebrity competition show Barmageddon, which will be the country singer's first onscreen project after announcing his exit from The Voice last week.

Shelton will star and executive produce the new show alongside his friend and Voice co-star, Carson Daly. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will serve as host. The trailer promises performances from Shelton and several celebrity guests as well.

Each episode will feature the trio together at Shelton's Nashville bar, Ole Red, to watch their celebrity friends compete in over-the-top bar games. Currently, air cannon cornhole, drunken axe hole, and keg curling tops the list. "The games are big, the antics are loud, and the competition is ludicrous in the best way," the show's press release reads.

"I'm horny as hell, so I'm ready," King says in the trailer.

"With my wife, I think she just felt a little bit sorry for me," Shelton jokes in the trailer when Stefani is introduced as a guest. "For sure," Daly says.

The video features a glimpse of Stefani's challenges, including her and Daly wearing "beer goggles."

"This is drunk. This is like when-you-agreed-to-marry-Blake-Shelton drunk," Daly says through his blurred vision.

In each episode, the two featured celebrities play a set of five games in the bar with the chance to win redemption for a viral internet star of their choice.

"Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the online, these now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed," the press release continues. "The competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning the Wheel of Redemption, a risky move with hilarious consequences."

The trailer spotlights one example of redemption when Shelton and Daly make Crow take a shot made with tequila, tabasco sauce and mayonnaise.

"When people watch Barmageddon, that's your ticket to have the most fun you could ever imagine on TV," Daly says.

Barmageddon premieres Monday, Dec. 5 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network.