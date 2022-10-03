'Firefly Lane' Season 2 Release Date and First Look Revealed

While that mystery serves as the backdrop to the season, in the present day, Kate (Chalke) grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny's (Ben Lawson) ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully (Heigl) faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show and must start her career over. This leads her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from -- including a journey to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud (Beau Garrett). In the '80s, the origins of Kate and Johnny's love story is unveiled, creating drama in the newsroom where they work, as Tully's career rises and she spars (ahem, flirts) with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz (new series regular Ignacio Serricchio). Meanwhile, in the '70s, teenage Kate (Roan Curtis) and Tully (Ali Skovbye) struggle to keep their friendship together as Cloud goes to jail for dealing drugs and Tully goes to live with her grandmother, far away from Firefly Lane. As the girls face the tumult of high school apart, they know the one thing they really need is each other.