Fenty Skin: Rihanna's New Skincare Line Is Coming Soon

Rihanna is launching a skincare line, Fenty Skin.

The pop star and beauty mogul announced the exciting news on Tuesday, sharing a video of her using the upcoming products on Instagram. Now Fenty fanatics will be able to prep their skin before using Fenty Beauty products like Match Stix and Gloss Bombs.

In the teaser, RiRi is gorgeous and glowing as she applies multiple skincare products, which look similar to a foam cleanser, serum and sunscreen. Each product is packaged in sleek, lilac Fenty Skin bottles.

Fenty Skin, "the new culture of skincare," according to the brand, is set to release on July 31. For early access on July 29, sign up on the Fenty Skin website.

Rihanna launched her makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, in 2017, which became an instant hit with its trend-setting, innovative products and expansive range of foundation shades for all skin tones. The megastar also has a lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, featured in a glitzy, star-studded fashion show last fall.

Check back to shop Fenty Skin when it arrives.