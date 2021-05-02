Fenty Beauty Sale: Get a Free Gift with Purchase!

Just in case you couldn't get enough from your favorite celebrity beauty brands, Rihanna's coming at you with some news: Fenty Beauty is having a sale. Let us be the first to tell you: It involves free products. So yeah, there's no doubt you won't want to miss this.

For one week (yes, only one week), RiRi's cult-favorite beauty brand is giving you the opportunity to get yourself three free products. But you better act fast. The chance to get your free gift (which includes two full-sized products) will only be around until Feb. 11.

Interested? We thought you might be, so let us fill you in. When you spend $100 or more, Fenty Beauty will throw in two Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Liquid Lip Colors in two of the brand's best-selling shades: Undefeated and Unattached. And Rihanna's ultra-popular beauty brand will help you complete the set with a Lipstick Travel Bag.

There are plenty of too-good options available on the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin sites, which means you probably won't have a problem filling your cart. But just in case you want some suggestions -- or maybe want to try something new -- we pulled together our favorite must-have items that are each worthy of a spot on your vanity.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite Fenty Beauty products below.

Fenty Beauty's award-winning lip gloss keeps your lips glossy and leaves a sweet taste without any sticky residue.

$19 AT FENTY BEAUTY

Fenty Beauty's easy-to-use contour stick comes in a virtually endless number of shades -- which means you're sure to find one for you.

$25 AT FENTY BEAUTY

A lightweight, non-greasy bronzer that'll blend seamlessly with your other makeup.

$32 AT FENTY BEAUTY

Keep those brows bold and fluffy with this brow pencil and styler, which is small enough to throw in your bag on the way out of the door.

$20 AT FENTY BEAUTY

For those who seek fluttery, long lashes -- Rihanna has the answer at Fenty Beauty in the form of this mascara.

$24 AT FENTY BEAUTY

With Fenty's Buki Brush, dust this shimmering powder across your cheekbones, your collarbone or any other area that you might want a bit of extra shine.

$73 AT FENTY BEAUTY

For that dreamy, sunkissed, all-over glow, smooth this across your skin.

$59 AT FENTY BEAUTY

If you want to get into the makeup brush game, might we suggest a starter kit? This one includes brushes for your foundation, concealer, setting powder and highlighter.

$126 AT FENTY BEAUTY