Fenty Beauty Black Friday Deals Are Here!

Holiday savings have arrived at Fenty Beauty! Ahead of Black Friday, shoppers can enjoy 30% off Fenty Beauty products for a limited time.

Superstar Rihanna's in-demand beauty brand has a few other festive treats for holiday shoppers. In addition to taking 30% off all Fenty Beauty orders, you'll receive a free Fenty Skin beauty pouch with any Fenty Skin order over $75. Plus, get free standard shipping on any U.S. order.

This incredible deal ends Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PST, and no promo code is needed to score the 30% discount. (Just add to cart to see the exact deep discounts you're getting.) Fenty's CLF products, which benefit Rihanna's CLF organization, are excluded from these Black Friday deals -- learn more about her foundation here.

Below are the Fenty Beauty products we're eyeing at their Black Friday sale. Happy holiday shopping and holiday saving!