Female-Led 'Doogie Howser' Reboot 'Doogie Kameāloha' Coming to Disney Plus

A female-led Doogie Howser reboot is officially coming to Disney+.

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., a reimagining of the classic 1990s sitcom, has been picked up to series, the streaming service announced Thursday.

Production on the 10-episode series, created by How I Met Your Mother's Kourtney Kang, is set to start later this year. It will debut on Disney+ in 2021.

Set in modern-day Hawaii, Doogie Kameāloha follows Lahela "Doogie" Kameāloha, a mixed-race 16-year-old girl, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. Guiding Lahela is her family, including her Irish mother, who's also her supervisor at the hospital, and her Hawaiian father struggling to accept that his daughter is no longer his little girl.

“Thirty years ago, a young medical prodigy took the world by storm and left a lasting impact on pop culture," said Ricky Strauss, President of Content and Marketing at Disney+. “Kourtney and the team at 20th Television have created a very modern take on this beloved property which will resonate with our global Disney+ audience. We can’t wait to introduce the world to the new Doogie!”

“Doogie Howser, M.D. is beloved by everyone at our studio, so we knew that if we were going to reinvent it for a new generation, we had to have both the blessing and participation of the Bochcos and a creator with a fresh, new take that made us lean in,” said Carolyn Cassidy, President of 20th Television. “Kourtney’s vision for the character is so inspired, we’ve been dying to collaborate with Melvin and Jake again, and Disney+ is exactly the right home for this idea. We couldn’t be more excited.”

The original Doogie Howser ran for four seasons on ABC from 1989 to 1993, and starred Neil Patrick Harris as the iconic kid doctor. The character was Harris' breakout role.

