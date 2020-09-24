'Father of the Bride Part 3(ish)': Watch the Teaser for the Short Film

The Banks are back! During Thursday's episode of the Today show, the teaser for the upcoming short film, The Father of the Bride Part 3(ish) premiered.

In the trailer for the long-awaited third (short) film, fans see the front of the iconic Banks home as Nina (Keaton) yells to her husband (Martin), "George, we're all here! Come on! George! Matty (Culkin) said it was important!"

"I'm just washing my hands!" a still-neurotic George replies. "One more 'Happy Birthday' to go!"

The whole cast, as well as a few special guests are set to return for the Netflix special, which will support World Central Kitchen.

On Today, Jenna Bush Hager interviewed Martin and Williams-Paisley about the project.

"When [Meyers] said, 'What if we did one to help people in the pandemic get food?' We said, 'That just sounds like a great idea,'" Martin says in a preview clip of the interview that will air Friday. "And I cleared my schedule -- which was very busy -- and we did it."

We have a first look at the teaser of the #FatherOfTheBride mini-sequel! @JennaBushHager will interview @SteveMartinToGo tomorrow on TODAY. pic.twitter.com/sQBsNeACAO — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 24, 2020

Meyers first hinted that something new was in the works earlier this month, sharing a poster from the original film on Instagram.

"If he thought a wedding was a lot, how would he react to 2020?" Meyers captioned the poster. "Coming soon to the phone in your hand!"

When ET spoke with Williams-Paisley back in 2018, she said she would "love" to be involved in a third film.

"It's such a beautiful, classic movie, and people still talk to me about the movie every day," she said at the time. "So it'd be fun."

Father of the Bride Part 3(ish) will premiere Friday, Sept. 25 at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET on Netflix's Facebook and YouTube pages.