'Fatal Attraction' Trailer: Lizzy Caplan Won't Be Ignored by Joshua Jackson

After ET exclusively debuted the first teaser for Fatal Attraction, Paramount+ has released the full-length trailer for the anticipated series adaptation of the 1987 thriller. Originally starring Michael Douglas, Glenn Close and Anne Archer, the three main roles are taken over by Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan and Amanda Peet.

As seen in the trailer, Jackson plays Dan Gallagher, a man whose life and marriage to Beth (Peet) is upended by an affair he has with Alex Forrest (Caplan), as the series applies a modern lens to the themes of privilege, mental disorders, family dynamics and murder.

Told over two timelines, the series follows Daniel in the present as he tries to reconnect with his family and prove his innocence after serving 15 years in prison for the murder of Alex. In the past, set in 2008, audiences see how Dan met Alex and their subsequent affair unfolds, threatening the idyllic world he's created with his wife.

In addition to Jackson, Caplan and Peet, the cast includes Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson, Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher and Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Brooker.

Adapted by Dirty John creator Alexandra Cunningham, who also serves as the showrunner, the series is not a direct remake of the original film written by James Dearden, which is based on his book, Diversion. In fact, it's "our jumping-off point," Caplan previously told ET about this new take on the story.

"Culturally, we've come a long way since 1987. So, I think that there's some things that we're able to explore and delve into in our show that they didn't have the space to -- but they also wouldn't have conceived of," Jackson explained, speaking to the modern aspect of the series. Because of that, "you're able to dive deeper into certain aspects of the story that didn't really get explored the first time," he added.

Fatal Attraction premieres April 30 with three episodes on Paramount+, with new episodes debuting weekly on Sunday before ending with the final two episodes on May 28.