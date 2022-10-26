'Fantasy Football': Marsai Martin Can Control the NFL in New Comedy -- Watch the Trailer! (Exclusive)

Marsai Martin is taking the field in her new film, Fantasy Football -- but not in the way you might expect!

TheBlack-ishactress stars as Callie, the daughter of an NFL running back, in the upcoming Paramount+ comedy -- and only ET has an exclusive first look at the trailer!

"I've lived in seven cities before my 16th birthday," Callie says in the clip, "all because my football star dad is fumbling away his career."

However, after an accident in a thunderstorm, Callie, an avid gamer, discovers something strange about her copy of Madden NFL 23 -- when playing with her dad's avatar on screen, she can actually control him in real-life games! Using this power, she's able to help her dad stay on the field and, of course, cause some hijinks along the way!

Check out the exclusive trailer below!

Martin, who also serves as a producer on the film, was ET's celebrity guest host on Wednesday, and shared that stepping behind the camera is "a new passion of mine... I love to create any way, any shape or form."

The actress said the film was originally developed by LeBron James' SpringHill Company as a father-son story, but they adapted the script to have her be the star.

"Having it, at the core, being a father-daughter thing is absolutely beautiful," she marveled, noting that she had some real-life experience to lean on. "My dad is a big Madden fan... He loves everything football, so just like how your dad teaches the kid how to drive, that was my dad teaching me how to play Madden."

Omari Hardwick and Kelly Rowland play Martin's parents in the movie, which the actress said was just a no-brainer.

"First we of course went to Omari, and that was very easy," she raved of the Power star. "He's such an amazing person."

As for Rowland, Martin admitted, "I've always wanted to work with her. She is just so, so sweet and I think the kindest soul I've ever worked with."

Of course, since it's a film set in the NFL, fans can expect to see a few special cameos, Martin teased, but put on her producer cap and stayed mum when pressed for names.

She did, however, dish about some more exciting news that was announced on Wednesday -- that she'll be participating in Rihanna's famous Savage x Fenty Volume 4 event! Martin, who turned 18 in August and has definitely been stepping into her own stylistically, did her best to comfort anyone who might still be seeing her as Black-ish's baby sister, Diane.

"I know people be mad at me, 'cause they just don't know what to expect," she shared. "But just know that coming up to this point, everything has been completely age-appropriate. I'm taking my own lane."

"I'm never gonna put myself in a situation where I feel uncomfortable or I feel like I'm exposing myself," the actress continued. "But I want people to know that, you know, this is about the growing process... I have this respect and learn and understand that this is a part of growing up."

Fantasy Football streams exclusively on Paramount+ Nov. 25.