Fall in Love With Andrea Bocelli's Performance at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding

Love was in the air -- and melody! -- at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding over the weekend. For the couple's first dance, renowned opera singer Andrea Bocelli took the mic to sing the Elvis Presley classic "Can’t Help Falling in Love."

Sister Kim Kardashian posted a video of the dance -- a moment of simplicity amid a weekend of glamorous pageantry -- on her Instagram Story.

"My favorite song," you can hear her say over the first notes of piano, as the couple sways quietly on a warmly lit dance floor.

Kourtney and Travis first exchanged vows in April, when they held a late-night ceremony in Las Vegas following the 2022 GRAMMY Awards. The couple then legally tied the knot with only a few witnesses in a California courthouse earlier this month before heading to Italy for this celebration.

The family hosted a red-carpeted ceremony at Villa Olivetta, a home on the idyllic Portofino estate of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. The full Kardashian-Jenner entourage came decked out in luxurious Dolce & Gabbana attire (complete with the Dolce and Gabbana couple in attendance!).

Kourtney wore a short, white silk lace and corseted satin dress inspired by iconic figures of Italian lingerie. Dolce & Gabbana told ET that the corset "enhances the silhouette thanks to a design rich in exquisite cuts and realized following expert tailoring techniques that emphasize femininity."

For the ceremony, she paired the dress with a cathedral-length lace veil, embroidered with floral lace appliqués inspired by the flowers of the Portofino gardens. The design also pulled from Travis’ Virgin Mary tattoo on his head. She completed the look with tulle gloves and lace pumps.

The bride switched to a short veil for the party, which is what she’s seen wearing during her first dance. She later changed into black for the garter toss.