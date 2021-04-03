Every 'Star Trek' Series Available to Stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount+ is home to all your Star Trek needs, from classics such as the original series and The Next Generation to current hits like Discovery and Picard.

With hundreds of episodes and movies from the Star Trek universe available to stream, we have no doubt you’ll find something to fill that Trek void. Whether it’s comedy you’re in the mood for (Lower Decks) or revisiting the mothership that started it all (The Original Series) or watching Jean-Luc in his prime (The Next Generation) and later in life (Picard), there’s a Trek show for you!

With Paramount+ officially here, below are all the Star Trek series and movies available to stream on the ViacomCBS service.

Star Trek: The Animated Series

2 seasons, 22 episodes (1973-1974)

The Animated Series follows the adventures of Captain Kirk (voiced by William Shatner), Spock (voiced by Leonard Nimoy) and the crew of the USS Enterprise over two seasons. Set in the 23rd century, the series chronicles the Enterprise as it explores the Milky Way galaxy.

CBS

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

7 seasons, 176 episodes (1993-1999)

A Next Generation spinoff, Deep Space Nine takes place on a space station near the planet Bajor with Commander Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks) in charge of a diverse crew. Without the help of the USS Enterprise, Sisko and his crew are tasked to fight off rival alien species who want control of Deep Space Nine because of its strategic position to a nearby wormhole, which allows speedy travel to the far reaches of space.

CBS via Getty Images

Star Trek: Discovery

3 seasons, 42 episodes (2017-present)

Discovery begins with the Starfleet crew embarking on missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The second season sees the USS Discovery crew joining forces with the USS Enterprise, led by Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crews must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock (Ethan Peck). Season 3 transports Michael and the Discovery crew on a brand new journey hundreds of years into the future as they carve their own path.

CBS

Star Trek: Enterprise

4 seasons, 98 episodes (2001-2005)

Set over 100 years before Captain James T. Kirk takes over the USS Enterprise, Enterprise follows the Enterprise NX-01, the first starship capable of warp 5, and explores the history of the interplanetary upheaval that eventually leads to the formation of the Federation. Scott Bakula’s Captain Jonathan Archer leads the crew.

CBS via Getty Images

Star Trek: Lower Decks

1 season, 10 episodes (2020-present)

Set in the year 2380 on Starfleet's least important ship, the animated comedy follows the shenanigans aboard the USS Cerritos, with Jack Quaid voicing Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as the Romulan whiskey-swigging Ensign Beckett Mariner, plus Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis and Jerry O’Connell.

CBS All Access

Star Trek: The Next Generation

7 seasons, 178 episodes (1987-1994)

The Next Generation picks up the action 78 years after the original Star Trek, with Patrick Stewart leading the charge as Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Featuring a bigger and better USS Enterprise with a more mature captain at the helm, Next Generation follows a diverse crew of various humans and alien creatures in their adventures in space: the final frontier.

CBS via Getty Images

Star Trek: The Original Series

3 seasons, 79 episodes (1966-1969)

The original iconic Star Trek series follows the crew of the USS Enterprise as it completes missions in the 23rd century. Go along for the ride as Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner), along with Enterprise crewmates Spock (Leonard Nimoy), Dr. "Bones" McCoy (DeForest Kelley), Ensign Pavel Chekov (Walter Koenig), Lt. Nyota Uhura (Nichelle Nichols), Lt. Hikaru Sulu (George Takei) and Lt. Cmdr. Montgomery "Scotty" Scott (James Doohan), confronts strange alien races -- friendly and hostile alike -- as they explore unknown worlds.

CBS via Getty Images

Star Trek: Picard

1 season, 10 episodes (2020-present)

Patrick Stewart returns as Jean-Luc Picard after two decades away on Picard, which finds the former Starfleet captain in the next chapter of his life. Set 20 years after the events of The Next Generation, Picard is reunited with a few familiar faces, including Brent Spiner’s Data, Jonathan Del Arco’s Hugh, Jonathan Frakes’ William Riker, Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine and Marina Sirtis’ Deanna Troi. "I felt it important that we put a lot of distance between Next Generation and what we're doing [on Picard]," Stewart said in January 2020. "There was actually nothing that strange to be stepping into Star Trek: Picard because he's never actually left me. He's always been there. It's a relationship that I'm happy to continue. That's an understatement. I'm absolutely thrilled."

Trae Patton/CBS

Star Trek: Short Treks

2 seasons, 10 shorts (2018-2020)

Conceived to serve as a bridge between seasons of Discovery and expanding the Star Trek universe, the series of 10- to 15-minute standalone shorts follow key characters from Discovery -- and new faces -- in their own stories. The second batch of Short Treks, released after season 2 of Discovery, features three USS Enterprise-focused shorts featuring Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Ethan Peck (Spock) and Rebecca Romijn (Number One), who will lead their own upcoming spinoff, Strange New Worlds.

Russ Martin/CBS

Star Trek: Voyager

7 seasons, 172 episodes (1995-2001)

Voyager is the first Star Trek series with a female captain leading the Starfleet crew. Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) captains a starship lost in space and must travel across an unexplored region of the galaxy to find its way back home. Along the way, the Voyager crew encounters different species they must deal with, but find that all their adventures only make them long for home even more.

CBS via Getty Images

Star Trek Movies

Including Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (The Original Series); Star Trek Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Nemesis (The Next Generation)

A slew of Star Trek films are available to stream on Paramount+, including classic movies from the Original Series era to the Next Generation chapter.

CBS

CBS

CBS

CBS

Here's everything you need to know about Paramount+, how much it costs, what to watch on Paramount+ and more.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.

To stay up to date on Paramount+ news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter below.